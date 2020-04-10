|
|
Peacefully passed away at Fairview Lodge, Whitby on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the age of 92. Predeceased by her beloved husband Constantine Kleon. Loving mother of George (Beverley) and Alex (Christine). Cherished Yaya of Dean, Christina, Katherine, Stacey and Alison and great grandmother of Jacob and Noah. Survived by her siblings Voula Dimakakos and Jim Laskaris and predeceased by her brother Vasily Laskaris. She will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. Helen will be remembered as a kind and caring person that put family and friends above all - and, as a lady with passionate skills in the kitchen and garden. A private family interment for Helen will be held Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Thornton Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234). Donations may be made to the Hellenic Orthodox Community of Oshawa. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.oshawafuneralhome.com for the Kleon family. A Celebration of Life will take place at later date and time.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 10, 2020