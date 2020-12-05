1/1
Helen LOYST
(nee Visser) After a short but most courageous battle with cancer, Helen passed peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in her 74th year. She was the loving wife of 51 years to Craig and the beloved mother of Katherine, Craig (Lydia) and Sean (Ericka). She was the best Oma to Sydney, Matthew, Maeve and Gavin, and they will surely miss being spoiled by Oma. Helen was a loving sister to Herb Visser, Lillian Hammers, Annie VanStaveren and Mike Visser, and was predeceased by her siblings Vicky Hardy, John Visser and Alice Sintniklaas. Dear sister-in-law to George Loyst and Janice Weatherall (Predeceased). She will be missed by her many nieces and nephews. Helen lived life to the fullest and her favourite times were spent with family, especially her grandkids. She loved to travel, knit, spend summers at the trailer, volunteering in many capacities and was always there to lend a hand to family and friends. Special thanks to all the wonderful staff at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville for the excellent care and compassion Helen received. Thanks also goes to the amazing staff at Durham Region Cancer Centre. A private family service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234). Memorial donations to the Bowmanville Hospital Foundation https://www.bowmanvillehospitalfoundation.com/donor-recognition/ or Lakeridge Health Foundation Cancer Centre http://ilfoundation.ca/Why-We-Need-You/Give-to-Your-Community Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com


Published in Durham Region News on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
9057211234
