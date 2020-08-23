On Thursday August 20, 2020, Helen Pimm passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa at the age of 77 after suffering a stroke. She was the daughter of the late Rita (Donnelly) and the late Samuel Armour. Helen was pre-deceased by her husband George 21 years ago. She was the much-loved mother of her pride and joy Jeffrey and his wife Jessica Pimm, Oshawa. She was the special grandmother of their two daughters Hayden and Everly whom she treasured dearly. She could always be found at their dance recitals, extra-curricular activities, special events at school and she never missed a birthday party. Her love and support will remain with her granddaughters forever. She held a special place in her heart for her son's life-long best friend, Andrew Beacom. Helen was the elder sister of the late Kevin Armour. She was born in Woodstock, Ontario and raised in Timmins, Ontario. She ventured from her northern Ontario home as a teenager seeking to fulfill her dreams in the city of Toronto. She built a life for herself working at Molson Canada where she met her husband George. She owned and operated a ceramics shop in Scarborough before working at IBF Canada. She retired from Rouge Valley Hospital. Helen moved to Oshawa after her retirement to be close to her family but continued her relationships with the friends she cherished in Scarborough. She was an animal lover and adopted several fur family members throughout her life; her grand dog will very much miss her visits and cuddles. She discovered a passion for Bunka through the Oshawa Senior Community Centre and developed wonderful friendships through this art form. Due to the ongoing pandemic a celebration of life will be hosted by her family at a future date. Donations in Helen's memory can be made to Sick Kids Hospital or the Toronto Humane Society. "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal."



