Passed peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa surrounded by family on Saturday February 15th, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ron Allen. Much loved mother to Dan (Susan) and the late David. Cherished grandma to Matt, Kerry, Donna and Robbie. Loved great-grandma to Chase. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Lakeridge Health Oshawa for their care and compassion. Helen will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Friends and family are welcome to gather at MORRIS FUNERAL CHAPEL for visitation on Friday February 21st from 10:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am in the funeral home chapel. Interment to take place at Bowmanville Cemetery. If so desired memorial donations may be made to Bowmanville Hospital Foundation.
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 19, 2020