Peacefully and gracefully at Sakura House our mom passed on from this earth to take her place in Heaven. Beloved wife of the late James Longworth Hart (1994). Dear mother to Doug, Eric (Kim), Doris, Elise (Brad). Loving grandmother to Tyler, Nicholas and Lauren Hart, Liam, and Duncan Hart, Sam and Ben Phillips, Natasha, and Erica Clayton. Dear sister of Frances Fallis, Bruce McArthur (Lil), and Harold Silver (Peggy). Mom was a devoted member of the Knox Presbyterian Church in Embro, an Elder of the Church, member of Women's Missionary Society. She volunteered at Sakura House and Woodstock Hospital giving comfort to those in need. Mom took great joy in her garden, singing, volunteering in the community and always helping others. Friends will be received at the McBeath-Dynes Funeral Home 246 Thames Street South, Ingersoll on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church Embro at a later date. Memorial donations in Helen's memory to VON Sakura House, or the Women's Missionary Society Presbyterian Church (cheques accepted) would be appreciated. Personal condolences may be sent at www.mcbeathdynes.ca