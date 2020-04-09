|
|
It is with sadness that the family announce the passing of Helen. Daughter of the late Ruth and Melville Bertrim. Beloved wife of the late Ronald. Cherished mother of Doug (Evelyn) Morrison, Rhonda (late Don) Beavis and Susan (Kelly) Morrison. Loved Nana of Denise Adams and Jason Beavis, Jeremy (Ashley) Morrison and Matthew Morrison and fiancé Natacha Journeau. Great-grandmother to Leia and Ethan Adams and Briar Morrison. Dear sister of George Bertrim and his partner Gayle Bryant, Jean and Ken Urwin, John and Cecelia Bertrim, Birdie and Peter Hood. Fun loving and favourite "Gump" to many nieces and nephews. Helen worked outside the home at a time when not all women did this. Helen worked in GM as a secretary before starting a family. She had many other jobs over the years in restaurants, Sears and Kmart. Helen worked as a cleaner for the DDSB and as a PSW for Paramed. Helen made many of her lifelong friends at her various jobs. Friends and family fondly remember the fun we had camping and Helen will surely be missed. Her "entertainment" when camping is legendary and these memories will be shared around many more camp fires. Helen and Ron retired in Traemore on the Bonnechere River. Helen had a beautiful garden with many flower beds, vegetables and planters. Family and friends enjoyed visiting them in this beautiful setting. Helen especially loved her grandchildren's visits. She always had batches of their favourite cookies ready and made waffles for their breakfast. Helen and Ron enjoyed many happy years there before moving back to Oshawa. Helen's love of flowers showed in her garden in their little yard in Oshawa. Helen loved having friends and family drop by for a cup of tea in her backyard garden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Durham Region and can be done through McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com. "Remember me with smiles and laughter."
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 9, 2020