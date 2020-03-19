|
|
Passed away peacefully on Friday March 13, 2020 at Wynfield Long Term Care. Helen was a wife, mother, grandmother (Baba), great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and firecracker to the Sharko/ Elliot family. She was a Mamma Sharko to anyone and everyone she met. She was the glue that kept this family together. We are thankful for all the traditions that she instilled upon us over the years that will live for generations to come. Helen was predeceased by her loving partner of 38 years, John Sharko (1988), Her parents, Joseph and Mary Kovach and her brother Joe Kovacs and sister Irene Sosin. She is lovingly remembered by her three children and family. Linda Elliot (Ralph 2018), Gail Sharko, John Sharko and his wife Jayne. Her grandchildren were the light of her life and brought her so much joy. Sherri, Mark (Laura), Steven (Cheryl), Jennifer (Dave), Lisa (Peter), Ethan (Lauren), Johnathan "J.J." Every time she got the opportunity to see her great and great-great-grandchildren her eyes sparkled and her heart was obviously filled with joy. Jordan, Weldon, Myah, Brynley, Cam, Braeden, Tyson and Ophelia. Mass of Christian Burial to be held at Holy Cross Church on Wednesday March 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery Whitby. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.armstrongfh.ca.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 19, 2020