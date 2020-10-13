Passed peacefully at Glen Hill Strathaven long term care facility with her son and daughter by her side, in the evening of Wednesday October 7th, 2020, at the age of 88. Beloved wife of Harold (predeceased), loving mother to Debra Russell (Paul), Hal (Audry), Carol (predeceased) and Roberta. Loving Grandmother of Lillian (Paul), Lisa (Sid), Les, Barb (Steven), Bruce (predeceased), Sherry, Laurie (Brian) and Warren (Kathleen). Sister to Harold Hogarth (predeceased), Barb Mitchell (predeceased). Lovingly remembered by her brother Fred (Barb) Hogarth and (21) great-grand-children, extended family and friends. Helen worked as a care giver at Peter Pan Day Nursery. The family would like to thank all the staff at Glen Hill Strathaven specifically the nurses on Maple ward, for all their compassion and great care they provided. A visitation, service and interment was held for family only at Mount Lawn Funeral Home 21 Garrard Rd on Wednesday October 14th, 2020. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made in Memory of Helen Spratt to the following; Durham Christian Homes 264 King St. E Bowmanville, ON L1C 1P9 ATTN: J.Russell or Business Office P: 905-623-2553 x 102