1/1
Helen SPRATT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed peacefully at Glen Hill Strathaven long term care facility with her son and daughter by her side, in the evening of Wednesday October 7th, 2020, at the age of 88. Beloved wife of Harold (predeceased), loving mother to Debra Russell (Paul), Hal (Audry), Carol (predeceased) and Roberta. Loving Grandmother of Lillian (Paul), Lisa (Sid), Les, Barb (Steven), Bruce (predeceased), Sherry, Laurie (Brian) and Warren (Kathleen). Sister to Harold Hogarth (predeceased), Barb Mitchell (predeceased). Lovingly remembered by her brother Fred (Barb) Hogarth and (21) great-grand-children, extended family and friends. Helen worked as a care giver at Peter Pan Day Nursery. The family would like to thank all the staff at Glen Hill Strathaven specifically the nurses on Maple ward, for all their compassion and great care they provided. A visitation, service and interment was held for family only at Mount Lawn Funeral Home 21 Garrard Rd on Wednesday October 14th, 2020. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made in Memory of Helen Spratt to the following; Durham Christian Homes 264 King St. E Bowmanville, ON L1C 1P9 ATTN: J.Russell or Business Office P: 905-623-2553 x 102


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
21 Garrard Road
Whitby, ON L1N 3K4
905-665-0600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved