SYKES, Helen (nee Sallows). Passed away suddenly on December 23, 2019 at the age of 84. Loving mother of Sharon (Mike) Vanderby and Sandra (Ken) Fraser. Grandmother of Jeff (Julie), Andrea (Linton), Ryan (Jill), Travis (Sheena), Melanie and Julie. Great-grandmother of six. Predeceased by her sons David and Ronald Sykes and her grandson Bradley Fraser. A Celebraton of Life will be held in Spring 2020. Special thanks to Hillsdale Terraces Oshawa for the excellent care. At Helen's request no visitation or funeral will be held.
