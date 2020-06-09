Peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Saturday, June 6th, 2020 at 93 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Dirk Vonk. Loving mother of Sonja Marmara and the late Richard Vonk. Cherished grandmother of Paul and Victoria. She will be fondly remembered by her extended family and friends. Sadly, due to the global pandemic the Vonk family would appreciate your support by watching live stream of the service on Saturday, June 13th at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook Live at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME Facebook page. If desired, memorial donations to Humane Society of Durham. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 9, 2020.