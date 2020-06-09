Hendrikje (Henny) VONK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hendrikje's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Saturday, June 6th, 2020 at 93 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Dirk Vonk. Loving mother of Sonja Marmara and the late Richard Vonk. Cherished grandmother of Paul and Victoria. She will be fondly remembered by her extended family and friends. Sadly, due to the global pandemic the Vonk family would appreciate your support by watching live stream of the service on Saturday, June 13th at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook Live at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME Facebook page. If desired, memorial donations to Humane Society of Durham. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved