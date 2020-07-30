January 21, 1932 - July 20, 2020 Peacefully at home on July 20, 2020 in her 88th year with her loved ones by her side. Henny was predeceased by her husband Cornelius (Kees) Dewit. Dear mother of Casey (Lillian), Henry (Audrey) and John (Beatrice). Loving Oma to her grandchildren: Josh, Makayla, Lukas, Rilynn and great-grandchild Eli. She is survived by her sister Sjaan VanWeygerden in the Netherlands. She will be sadly missed by all her nieces and nephews in Canada and her extended family and friends in The Netherlands. Visitation and a Memorial Service will be held at W.C. Town Funeral Chapel, 110 Dundas Street East, Whitby. Should you wish to attend the visitation or service on Saturday, August 1st 2020, please contact the funeral home at (905) 668 - 3410. Masks are mandatory as per government regulations. Inurnment to follow at Groveside Cemetery, Whitby. If desired, donations in Henny's memory may be made to a charity of your choice
and condolences may be expressed online at www.wctownfuneralchapel.com
