Peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Donna. Loving father of Terry (Karen), Wendy (Darren). Cherished grandpa of Rachael, Geraden, Nathan, Justin and Cavell. Jim will be fondly remembered by those that had the pleasure of knowing him. Visitation was held at the DeStefano Funeral Home, 1289 Keith Ross Drive, Oshawa (south side of Taunton Road, east of Thornton Road by the Oshawa Airport) 905-440-3595 on Tuesday, January 14th from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., and on Wednesday, January 15th from 10:00-11:00 a.m. A Funeral Service was held in the DeStefano Chapel on Wednesday, January 15th at 11:00 a.m. In memory of Jim, donations may be made to The Salvation Army Oshawa Temple. Memories may be shared at www.destefanofuneralhomes.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 15, 2020