It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Henry Kohut at the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital in the early hours of October 29TH, 2020 at the age of 85. Hank was a loving husband to the late Freda Kohut (nee Miller) for 59 wonderful years. A loving father to his children Debbie and Jeff (Tracey), and a devoted and caring Papa to his grandchildren. Henry is survived by his brothers William (Patricia) and Nick (Elaine). Henry was born in Scarborough to Jacob and Anna Kohut. Henry proudly worked for the Scarborough Roads Department for 20 years. In 1967, Henry and Freda moved the family to Uxbridge where they farmed and raised livestock until his health forced him to "retire". In retirement Henry worked for a local tree farm operating equipment. Henry thoroughly enjoyed his community. Annual corn roasts were a summer highlight for years on Ball Road. Henry was an avid five-pin bowler and proud league member in Uxbridge. Henry was also a proud member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 170. Henry enjoyed the comradery and participating in the annual Poppy Campaign. The family would like to express its gratitude to the staff at Douglas Crossing and the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital for their care and compassion in his final years. Cremation has taken place and, in keeping with Henry's wishes, there will be no service. In memory of Henry please consider a donation to the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca
.