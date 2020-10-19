1/1
Henryka (Majszyk) ADAMCEWICZ
Peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020 with family at her side at Lakeridge Health Oshawa at the age of 72. Henryka, beloved wife of the late Chester Adamcewicz. Much loved mother of Adam Adamcewicz and his wife Perry Quinton-Adamcewicz. Cherished Babcia of Alexander and Nicholas Adamcewicz. Dear sister of Jadwiga Zawada, and Tadek Majszyk and the late Stasia Ksiazek. Henryka loved her gardening and the outdoors and proudly produced vast amounts of vegetables. Friends may visit at the Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East, Oshawa on Monday, October 19th from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 20th at 10 a.m. at St. Hedwig's Church (Olive & Central Park). Please RSVP on the website or call 905-433-4711 to register for the visitation and the mass. Interment Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Whitby. Masks are mandatory at all times. Memorial donations made to the Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences and RSVP at www.armstrongfh.ca


Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
OCT
20
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Hedwig's Church
Funeral services provided by
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-4711
