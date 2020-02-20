|
|
In Loving Memory of a wonderful Husband, Father & Poppa Though his smile is gone forever, And his hands I cannot touch, Still I have so many memories Of the man I loved so much His memory is my keepsake, With which I'll never part, God has him in his keeping, I have him in my heart. Miss your smile & great sense of humour Sadly missed by your Wife Marjorie Children Shelley, Sheldon, Daughter-in-law Charlene Grandchildren Stacey & Jarod, Great-grandson Carson
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 20, 2020