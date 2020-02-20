Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Herb Hollister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herb Hollister

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herb Hollister In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of a wonderful Husband, Father & Poppa Though his smile is gone forever, And his hands I cannot touch, Still I have so many memories Of the man I loved so much His memory is my keepsake, With which I'll never part, God has him in his keeping, I have him in my heart. Miss your smile & great sense of humour Sadly missed by your Wife Marjorie Children Shelley, Sheldon, Daughter-in-law Charlene Grandchildren Stacey & Jarod, Great-grandson Carson
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herb's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -