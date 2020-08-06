Hilary, who just celebrated her 94th birthday passed peacefully at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Denys Rifkin, devoted mother of John Rifkin (Katherine) of Oshawa and The Reverend Louise Sams (John) of Ajax, cherished grandmother of Stephen Rifkin, Michael (Ashley) Rifkin, Jonathan (Erin) Rifkin, Emily Sams (Michael Harris) and Marjorie Sams (Patrick McConnell). Loving great-grandmother of Graeme, Elinor, Alison, Sophia, Judah, Adelaide, Reuben and Josephine Rifkin. Hilary is survived by sister Jillian Crawford, sister-in-law Helen Hanson, sister-in-law Margaret Rifkin, brother-in-law Don Griffiths and many cherished nieces and nephews. Predeceased siblings include the late Bert Hanson, Leslie Hanson, Marjorie Deaner, Brenda Griffiths and Tom Hanson. Cremation arrangements entrusted to McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). Donations in memory of Hilary to the Canadian Lung Association or Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com
.