It is with great sadness that the family of Hilda Jane Ford (Cowling) announce her passing on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Lakeridge Health Bowmanville Hospital in her 93rd year. Hilda was the cherished mother of Terry Brock, Patti (Ken) Barrie and Grant (Ellen Cowan) Brock. Hilda is predeceased by her husband Elton Brock and her son Doug Brock. Loving grandma to Dallas (Adam VanDam), Lindsey, Cody, Nicola, Alison, Adrienne (Cory Burns), Shelby (Zack Mooy), and Megan (Aaron Vanderheyden). Beloved "GG" to Brody, Lola, Eli, Poppy, and Addy. Hilda was a cherished and loved aunt to many nieces and nephews. Hilda will be deeply missed by all of her extended family and friends. Due to the restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family visitation was held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a private family service at 11:00 a.m. at the Morris Funeral Chapel, 4 Division Street, Bowmanville Ontario, L1C 2Z1. A live streamed video of the funeral service is available on the Morris Funeral Chapel Facebook page to those who wish to watch the service. Hilda was then laid to rest at the Bowmanville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Trinity United Church in Bowmanville, Ontario or a charity of your choice
would be greatly appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Morris Funeral Chapel. Morris Funeral Chapel Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/morrisfuneralchapel
