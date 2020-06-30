(Retired General Motors Employee) Peacefully, on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Woodhall Park Retirement Village, in Brampton, at age 90. Marie (nee Sweetman) beloved wife of the late Lloyd Clark (1989), and the late William Healey (1962). Loving mother of Sandra and her husband Don Smith, Susan and her husband Jamie Virgin, and Joan and her husband Bryan Stainton. Stepmother of Phil Clark and his wife Marilyn, Pam Wilkin and Lynn and her husband Greg Goode. Loved grandmother of Erin, Andrea, Corey, and Jordan. Great grandmother of Nicholas, Hayden, Payton, and G. G to Lucas. Dear sister of Marion Healy and Noreen Howes. Rested at the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171). A service to Celebrate the life of Marie Clark will be held at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Prince Albert on Thursday, July 2, 2020. If desired, memorial donations in her name may be made by cheque to Scugog Island United Church or the Port Perry Hospital Foundation. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 30, 2020.