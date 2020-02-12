|
|
Passed away peacefully at Southlake Residential Care Village, Newmarket, Ontario on February 10, 2020, at the age of 84. She has been reunited with her loving husband Gerhard Adam (passed 1968). Beloved mother of Daniel (Denise), Richard (Tracey), Annette (beloved Rick) and Ron (Glenn). Proud oma of Gage and Reid. She will be missed by her extended family and friends. A special thanks to the to the team at Southlake Village for their care. A memorial service and reception will be held at the Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main St. South, Newmarket on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 12 p.m. (noon) with an hour of visitation prior. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Southlake Residential Care Village would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made to www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 12, 2020