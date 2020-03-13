Home

Horace OTTIER


1926 - 04
Horace OTTIER Obituary
Passed away peacefully on Friday, March 6th, 2020 at the age of 93. He was predeceased by his wife Rose Ottier. He will be fondly remembered by his many family members and friends throughout the world. Friends may call at THE SIMPLE ALTERNATIVE FUNERAL CENTRE, 1057 Brock Rd., Pickering (east side, south of HWY 401, 905-686-5589) on Saturday March 28th, 2020 for a Celebration of Horace's Life from 11:00am - 1:00pm Interment to follow at Duffin Meadows Cemetery. In lieu of flowers & cards donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Durham Region.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 13, 2020
