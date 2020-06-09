Hugh HIGGIN
(Retired General Motors Employee) Peacefully, surrounded by his family at his residence on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Cherished partner of Dorothy Carrol. Loving father to Kathleen; and Glen (Tammy). Granddad of Cole, Mason and Wesley. Brother of Freda (Jude) Burke. Private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Canadian Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234). Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com


Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 9, 2020.
