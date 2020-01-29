|
It is with broken hearts and profound respect that we share the passing of Sandy, in his 71st year, while surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Loved and missed by his wife Sue of over 46 years and children Chad (Heather) and Misty (Mark), all of Port Perry. Proud and devoted Popsie to Abbie, Zach, Hugh, and to Mark's children Rachel and Lucas. Cherished son of Ruby Garvock of Oshawa and the late James Garvock. Brother to Ron Garvock of Vancouver, British Columbia. Sandy will be missed by many brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews. Respecting Sandy's wishes, there will be a private service held. Friends and family are invited to join for a "Toast to Sandy" on Sunday, February 2, 2020 (1-3pm) at the Old Flame Brewing Co in Port Perry. Donations may be made in memory of Sandy to Lakeridge Health Foundation, R.S. McLaughlin Durham Regional Cancer Centre. A very special thank you to Dr's Chang, Zalewski, Koll and Merrilee Brown and nurses Kelly, Linda and Rose for their never-ending care and support.
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 29, 2020