|
|
No matter where we are your spirit will always remain with us Ian Andrew Pecs and you will forever be a part of our lives. We all feel the warmth of your Amazing smile, the jokes you used to tell and the true presence that you were. Our greatest memories have always involved you and there isn't a day that passes that we don't think of you and wish we had more time together in this life. You touched many lives, were a great inspiration and had a certain charisma and charm that left people wanting more. Your memory will always be a treasure to us and you will forever be missed May the wind always be at your back, and the sun always upon your face, and may the wings of destiny carry you aloft to dance with the stars Rob, Jenn, Mom and Dad