Peacefully, at Centenary Hospital, Scarborough, following complications from a heart attack. Son of the late William and Nellie MacKellar, of St. Lambert, QC. Beloved husband for 51 years to Meredith HowIe MacKellar, of Courtice. Proud, loving father of daughter Alison MacKellar, of Toronto, and son Peter MacKellar, of Courtice. Devoted Granddad to Baylan, Chayce, and Grayson MacKellar, of Courtice. Predeceased by brother Bill MacKellar. Lovingly remembered by sister in law Sherry MacKellar, and family; and sister in law and brother in law Shelagh and Jim Innes, and their family; and sister in law and brother in law Patty and Colin Howie. Ian grew up in Toronto, and St. Lambert, QC, and graduated from Chambly County High School. Every month, when the CCHS newsletter came out, there was an article that again, made him remember his good childhood friends. In his youth Ian was a talented athlete, and was frustrated by injuries that made him give up many sports, except golf. His only hole in one was made while playing with son Peter at Royal Ashburn. He was passionate about hockey, golf, football, and track and field. He recently learned to be a fan of baseball and basketball, to share good times with his grandsons, The Boyz. He was a passionate fan over the years of Peter's and Alison 's sports, and of course, those of his grandsons. "Sarge" proudly served in the RCMP, in New Brunswick, Ottawa, and Toronto, and then worked for CSIS in Toronto. Several years ago he attended his troop's 50th reunion in Regina, and loved reminiscing about " the old days". Cremation will take place. A Celebration Of Life will take place in the spring at Royal Ashburn Golf Course on Saturday April 25 from 2-4 pm. (995 Myrtle Rd W., Ashburn, ON.) The family would like to express our sincere thanks to all the health care professionals who gave Ian excellent care, including the Clarington paramedics, staff at Oshawa Lakeridge Health EOR, and the CCU and ICU staff at Centenary Hospital. And thanks too to Drs. G.Scott Burwell, B. Ho, and A. W. Steele, of Whitby, for their care in the last 15 years. If desired, donations may be made to The Canadian Diabetes Association, or The Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made through The Newcastle Funeral Home at www.newcastlefuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 11, 2020