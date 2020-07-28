Ian passed away peacefully aboard the "Peace Train", surrounded by his adoring family at Lakeridge Health Oshawa from complications of Parkinson's which he courageously battled for 8 years. Ian was a kind soul with a gentle smile and will be forever missed. He leaves behind his loving wife Sue Mclean (Kyle) of 55 years whom he shared his remarkable life with. Together they had three wonderful daughters, Tracy, Joelle (Keith), Erin (Daryl). Proud and very involved Poppa to Leah, Mackenzie and Riley, Danielle and Bailey. He took great pride in all their accomplishments. Dear brother of Diane, Anna, Paul and Michael. Lovingly remembered by his brother in law Mike Kyle and his nephew Jason Kyle whom he shared his passion for all things sport including his love for the EFL and his team The Tottenham Hotspur. Predeceased by his adoring Mum, Ivy Zrichuk and Father, Stanley McLean (England - 1943 RAF WW2) Predeceased by dear Nana Helen (Kyle). He will be sadly missed by his Standard Poodle Nova. Ian was a respected and well-loved Teacher and Principal with the Scarborough Board and the DDSB for over 35 years. A consummate member of the "Monday Knights" basketball guys for 30 years where he was affectionately known as "I". Ian was a lifelong fitness advocate, competing in triathlons, marathons, and discovering his passion for cycling where he was a member of the Oshawa Cycling Club. He participated in the Rideau Lake Cycle Tour for many years. His cycling adventures took him touring England, Holland, Gaspe Bay Peninsula, and Germany where he visited his Father's grave site. In his off season, Ian enjoyed cross country skiing and taught at Dagmar as well as participated in the Gatineau Loppet for many years. After retirement, he found his love for golf and joined the "Phata Morgana" boys along with his lifelong university buddies "Apps" and "Heim". Special thanks to Lakeridge Health (8G nurses), Palliative floor nurses, and special appreciation to nurses Anna, Ashley and Dr. K Graham for your compassion and support. Memorial donations to the Lakeridge Health Foundation-Palliative Care, or OVC Pet Trust Guelph University. Cremation has taken place. As per Ian's wishes, a celebration of "Bangers and Pints" to toast his brilliant life at a future date. To share condolences or stories with the family, please visit armstrongfh.ca
"Cause out on the edge of darkness There rides a Peace Train Oh, Peace Train take this country Come take me home again." - Cat Stevens