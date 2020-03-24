|
|
November 4, 1942 - March 19, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our family's matriarch, Ilona Riggers (nee Sladeczek). Ilona passed peacefully in her home with her family by her side on March 19, 2020 at the age of 77. Predeceased by her loving husband Gerd Riggers. Loving mother to Manfred and his wife Nancy Riggers, Yvonne Riggers, and Terry and his wife Sandra Riggers. Beloved Oma to Nathan Riggers and his partner Jen, Kira Riggers, Kendall Riggers and the light of her life, her only great-grandchild, Falon Riggers Glazier. Ilona is pre-deceased by her parents Paul and Anna Sladeczek, and many siblings. She is survived by her brother Paul and his wife Wendy Sladeczek and extended family. Ilona will be dearly missed by her many friends, especially her best friend Inge and her husband John Huber, her special friend Ivan Jeric, and her fur baby, Bella. Ilona was a long-standing, active member of Club Loreley in Oshawa, where she enjoyed socializing with her friends and dancing the night away. She loved flowers and was an avid gardener. Ilona loved to travel and enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved her family and friends dearly. And she made the best soup in the world. At Ilona's request, there will be no funeral. Cremation has taken place and due to the restrictions of Covid-19, the family will be organizing a Celebration of Life at a later date. For further information regarding the Celebration of Life, please contact Newcastle Funeral Home. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Ilona's cancer team, Dr. Rothenstein, Dr. Iqbal, and Nurse Julie, family physician Dr. Lottering, and home care nurse Valerie. A very special thanks to her best friend, Inge Huber who loving assisted the family in caring for Ilona during her illness. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Durham Regional Cancer Centre, Humane Society of Durham Region, or the . Online condolences may be made at www.newcastlefuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 24, 2020