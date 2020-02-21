|
Gisela Elsbeth Erna Martha (Heinsohn) Hoffmann passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Palliative Care at the Port Perry Hospital after a long, heart-breaking period of decline due to Vascular Dementia. She was born on July 8, 1931 in Germany, the eldest of four girls. Gisela and her husband immigrated to Canada in 1954. After raising her children, she worked in the Accounting Department at Seneca College, North York until her retirement in 1994, when she moved to Port Perry. She is now joyfully reunited with her loving husband Peter (1986), her children: Bernard (2014) and Uta (1954), her sister Traute (2002) and her parents Bernhard (1982) and Margerete (1976). Dear mother of Karin (Tito) Lambruschini (Vernonville) and Astrid (Bill) Anker (Port Perry), and daughter-in-law Ilona Hoffmann (Schomberg); caring grami of Alex (Miranda), Steven (Jamie) Lambruschini, Willie (Lizzie), Andrew, Nathan Anker, Daniel (Sylvia), Heidi and Erika Hoffmann and cherished Grami-the-Great to Elinor, Claribel, Marigold, Henley and Oaklyn. Deeply missed by her sisters Hanna and Erika in Germany and extended family near and far. A Memorial Visitation will be held at the New Apostolic Church, 45 Durham Street West, Lindsay, on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. A Funeral Service and Celebration of Life will be held at the New Apostolic Church, 6484 Finch Ave. W. Etobicoke on Monday, March 9, 2020 with visitation from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service at 2:30 p.m. with a reception to follow in the church basement. Arrangements entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, Port Perry (905-985-7331). In lieu of flowers, donations to the New Apostolic Church Foreign Extension Fund (canadahelps.org/en/dn/10284) or the Oak Ridges Hospice of Durham Ltd. (canadahelps.org/en/dn/33402) would be appreciated. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
