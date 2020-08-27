Died peacefully at the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital in her 97th year. Lovingly survived by her sister Marlene Gribble (late Harold). Predeceased by her brothers: Howard Beggs (Alice Gauthier) and Bruce Beggs (Verna). Fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews from three generations and many friends. Ina was a caring and generous person who put others before herself. She was a lifetime member of Community of Christ Church. At Ina's request, cremation has taken place and a private graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, P.O. Box 388, Uxbridge, Ontario L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). In lieu of flowers, donations to World Accord or the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital Foundation in Ina's memory would be appreciated. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca