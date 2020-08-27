1/1
Ina Grace BEGGS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Died peacefully at the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital in her 97th year. Lovingly survived by her sister Marlene Gribble (late Harold). Predeceased by her brothers: Howard Beggs (Alice Gauthier) and Bruce Beggs (Verna). Fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews from three generations and many friends. Ina was a caring and generous person who put others before herself. She was a lifetime member of Community of Christ Church. At Ina's request, cremation has taken place and a private graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, P.O. Box 388, Uxbridge, Ontario L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). In lieu of flowers, donations to World Accord or the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital Foundation in Ina's memory would be appreciated. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Low & Low Funeral Directors
23 Main St. S.
Uxbridge, ON L9P 1M8
(905) 852-3073
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Low & Low Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved