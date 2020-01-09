Home

Peacefully, at the Lakeridge Health Centre in Bowmanville on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at age 88. Irene (nee Berg), beloved wife of the late Karl Hoesterman of Blackstock. Loved mother of Monika Osborne of Lindsay and Angela Schmidt (Helge) of Alberta. Loving grandmother of Lisa, Katie (Mary-Ann), Chris, Tim (Cassandra) and Bradley (Allison) and great-grandmother of Troy and Scarlett. The Family of Irene Hoffmann will receive friends at the BLACKSTOCK UNITED CHURCH, 3483 Church Street in Blackstock on Monday, December 30th from 10 - 11 a.m. A Service to Celebrate her life will be held in the church at 11 a.m. with Reverend Jennifer Uhryniw officiating. If desired, memorial donations may be made through the WAGG FUNERAL HOME by cheque payable to the Humane Society of Durham Region. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com
