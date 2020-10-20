1/1
Irene Henebury
January 19, 1940 - October 16, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Irene Henebury of Whitby, Ontario announce her peaceful passing at Hillsdale Estates Long Term Care facility in Oshawa, Ontario on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the age of 80. Irene is predeceased by her husband Leo (December 2018) and will be dearly missed by her children Doug (Shelley), Tracy (Frank), Scott (Joanne) and her beloved grandchildren Lisa (Jason), Zachary, Adam, Michael, Joshua and great-grandson Jesse. Irene is predeceased by her parents Wilfred and Ruby Warriner, brothers Victor, Frank and Dennis and sisters Grace, Ruby and Dorothy. Irene was born in Sprucedale, Ontario, raised in Burks Falls, Ontario and relocated to Scarborough, Ontario where she met her husband Leo of 58 years while working at Supreme Aluminum Industries. Irene's greatest joy was staying home to raise her three children and was beyond happy when her five grandchildren came along. Irene spent many weekends, summers and her later years back in Burks Falls at the cottage she loved and built with her husband and enjoyed her most precious moments with all her family there. At her request, a private family memorial will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario would be appreciated.


Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 20, 2020.
