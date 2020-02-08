|
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, at the age of 93. Predeceased by her late husband Thomas Henry (John) Peters. Survived by her daughter Valerie Chabot Roy Chabot). Loving grandmother of Steve Gilmour (Debbie Fletcher) and Kimberley Caldwell (Jeff Griffith). Cherished great-grandmother of Logan Gilmour, Carter Gilmour and Alex Caldwell. As per her request, there will not be a service. Online condolences www.armstrongfh.ca "We love you and will miss you."
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 8, 2020