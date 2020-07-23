Was called home to be with her Lord on Monday, July 13, 2020, while surrounded by the love of her family. After 30 years she is now reunited with her patient soulmate and best friend, Chauncey Tuck and will be welcomed by her loved ones that went before her; her mother and father, Elizabeth and Jack Cooper; brothers Leonard, Sidney and John; sister Dorothy; sons Glenn (Susanne) and Byron (Karen); and granddaughter Teegan. Iris is survived by her children Kimberley (Anthony), Andrea (Larry), Patricia (Mike), Carol (predeceased Ron), Wendy (Tony) and Dale (predeceased Leny). She was the inspirational and tender-loving Nana to her grandchildren Brooke, Kyle, Lesley, Melanie, Brett, Kelly, Josh, Brittney, Cory, Cathy, Christine, Greg, Mark, Stephen, Tanya, Jason, Lawrence and Deborah; and numerous great-grandchildren. Iris was born on March 20, 1929 in London, England. She began her nursing career in 1946 of which took her to various hospitals throughout England. After immigrating to Canada in 1955 she continued her nursing career at Muskoka Sanatorium where she met her then patient, Chauncey and his four children. The two were later married in 1956 and added four more children to their family. Iris' fondest memories include the many corn roasts they hosted at Tuck's Turkey Ranch, attending church with family and walking around Israel knowing Jesus had walked and thought in the same places. She loved to knit, make porcelain dolls and ornaments, gardening, and baking - food was always abundant in her kitchen. She looked forward to her travels back home to England, her adventures through Corfu and her weekly 'Winsome Widows' outings. Iris' primary focus throughout her adult life was her ever-expanding family and she was happiest when surrounded by the ones she loved the most. Her deep love, forever proper demeanour and ability to make everyone feel special just by being in the same room will be forever missed. We wish to thank the caring staff at Douglas Crossing Retirement Community who so lovingly cared for 'Nana' and quickly became her second family, especially the staff on the second floor; and a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Dhar Doobay. Each caring individual contributed to the happiness of Iris' extraordinary life. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, P.O. Box 388, Uxbridge, Ontario L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in memory of Iris to Covenant House Toronto or a local charity close to your heart. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca