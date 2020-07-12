Irma Ottaway of Toronto, Ontario, born March 7, 1928 passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 68 years John (Jack) Ottaway. Born in Heidelberg Germany, daughter of the late Opria Hungerson and Marie Hammann. Predeceased by siblings Eleanor, Betty, Marion and William. She will be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews David (Tania), Janet (Carl) and Stephen and her brother-in-law Tony Filipovitch. Close friends, Joanne (Kent) Ford, Ian (Lynn Hogarth) Graylish and Gordon (Anita) Graylish and their children will also greatly miss "Auntie Irma". As a young woman Irma started working in the Ladies Dress Dept. at Simpsons where she was much loved by her many loyal clients for over 40 years. She was a devoted and loving wife and a loyal friend to all. Due to COVID no funeral or memorial will be held.



