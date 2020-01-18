Home

Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-4711
Passed away peacefully at the Tony Stacey Centre on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Stefan Michalecki. Loving mother of John Michalecki (Dorit) and Maria Osnack (Malcolm Dunn). Cherished Oma of Angela, Jeffrey, Rachel, William, Matthew and great-granddaughter Juliana. Survived by her two brothers in Germany Ernst and Otto. A special thank you to the Tony Stacey Centre for giving her a home away from home. A Funeral Service will be held at the Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East, Oshawa on Tuesday, January 21st at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time from 10 - 11 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Wolodymyr and St. Olha Cemetery, Courtice. Memorial donations to the would be appreciated. To place an online donation or condolence, please visit www.armstrongfh.ca.
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 18, 2020
