1/1
Isabelle BRYANT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Isabelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with deep sadness, the family of Isabelle Bryant (nee Butler) wishes to announce her passing at Stirling Manor Nursing Home, on July 23, 2020, at the age of 85. Beloved wife of almost 68 years to Gordon. Loving mother to Gary (Josèe), Susan, Sheila (Rick), Carolyn, and Michael (Cynthia). Doting grandma to Wayne (Sherry), Keri (Joe), Eric, Christopher, Jacqueline (Thomas), Noah, Derek, Patricia, Tristan, Travis and Quay. Proud great-Grannybelle to André-Anne, Jack, Aurora, Isabelle, Aiden, Liam, James, Lily and Xavier. Isabelle was predeceased by parents John (Jack) and Caroline Butler (McAdam) and her brother David and survived by her brother Larry. A born and bred Oshawa Girl, Isabelle will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, dear extended family and friends. We regret that due to Covid 19 restrictions a private service and interment was held at Union Cemetery. Many thanks to the staff of Stirling Manor who worked so bravely during the past months, cared so well for their residents and provided Isabelle with comfort and care during her final hours. Contributions may be made in Isabelle's memory to The Oshawa Senior Citizens Centre or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
9057211234
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oshawa Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved