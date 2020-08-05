It is with deep sadness, the family of Isabelle Bryant (nee Butler) wishes to announce her passing at Stirling Manor Nursing Home, on July 23, 2020, at the age of 85. Beloved wife of almost 68 years to Gordon. Loving mother to Gary (Josèe), Susan, Sheila (Rick), Carolyn, and Michael (Cynthia). Doting grandma to Wayne (Sherry), Keri (Joe), Eric, Christopher, Jacqueline (Thomas), Noah, Derek, Patricia, Tristan, Travis and Quay. Proud great-Grannybelle to André-Anne, Jack, Aurora, Isabelle, Aiden, Liam, James, Lily and Xavier. Isabelle was predeceased by parents John (Jack) and Caroline Butler (McAdam) and her brother David and survived by her brother Larry. A born and bred Oshawa Girl, Isabelle will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, dear extended family and friends. We regret that due to Covid 19 restrictions a private service and interment was held at Union Cemetery. Many thanks to the staff of Stirling Manor who worked so bravely during the past months, cared so well for their residents and provided Isabelle with comfort and care during her final hours. Contributions may be made in Isabelle's memory to The Oshawa Senior Citizens Centre or the charity of your choice
