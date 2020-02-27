|
|
It is with great sadness that the children of Sophie announce her passing the morning of February 12, 2020 in her 91st year. Predeceased by her husband Wladyslaw(Walter) and son Wally, her parents John and Tekla, siblings Kay, Stan, Lawrence, Joe, John and Frank. Survived by her sister Ann. Sophie was born on the family farm at the corner of Thickson and Taunton Roads, Brooklin. She left school early to help her Ma keep the farm going during the war years. Later she helped to run the business for 39 years that Walter and her started together. She worked hard all her life and is now finally at rest. Loving Ma to Rick,Ed,Joe,Wally(predeceased) and Mary. We are very grateful our Ma was blessed with very good health up until the past few years. As requested there will be no service. Memorial donations can be made to St Vincent's Kitchen Foundation Stones C/O Durham Outlook.com 905-434-7543 Niech Bog cie blogoslawi mamo!
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 27, 2020