Isolde Erika "Izzy" Burrell

Peacefully, on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Lakeridge Health Centre in Port Perry, at age 82. Isolde (nee Ludwig), beloved wife of the late Wayne Burrell of Port Perry (2003). Dear sister of the late Sigrid Webber of Nova Scotia. Lifelong friend of Kathy Pinto and her daughter Tammy Pinto. Friends were received at the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, "McDermott-Panabaker Chapel", 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (985-2171) on Wednesday, January 22nd from 7 - 9 p.m. and on Thursday, January 23rd from 10 - 11 a.m. A Service to Celebrate her life will be held in the Chapel on Thursday, January 23rd at 11 a.m. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Salvation Army. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 22, 2020
