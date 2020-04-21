|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Ivan Bergant on April 17, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Klara (nee Gauweiler). Loving father to Dorothy (Peter) and Pete. Predeceased by his sons Randy and Achim. Adored Opa to Paul, Ruth (Doug), Karen (Allister), Danielle (Roger) and Jesse (Jen). Much loved great-grandfather to six great-grandchildren. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre, 1057 Brock Road, Pickering (905-686-5589). During this time of crisis, lend your support to senior care facilities and the front line workers who are undermanned and have been under-supported by our government. We need to help make a change now.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 21, 2020