It is with great sadness that the family of Ivan McClure announces his passing after a lengthy illness at ReachView Village in Uxbridge, Ontario. Predeceased by parents Ruth (Mosier) and William McClure. Survived by his wife Arlene Smith-McClure, sons Robert (Stephanie) and Jason (Sheri), stepson Josh (Melanie) and stepdaughter Shannon (Marcus). Ivan will be remembered by his brothers Wayne, Terry (Judi) and Kevin and sisters Gayle (Gerry) and Susan (Dave) and all his many sister and brother in-laws, nieces and nephews and his nine grandchildren Brody, Addison, Lincoln, Jean Paul, Austin, Carter, Owen, Hudson and Ava. Our family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the entire staff at ReachView Village. These caring individuals went above and beyond to watch over Ivan in the last six years of his life. God has now called you home and given you rest. What wonderful memories you have left behind for us to cherish. A private family service will take place at Queensville Cemetery at a later date. Those who so desire, may make memorial donations in memory of Ivan to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario (20 Eglinton Avenue W., 16th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M4R 1K8). Donations and online condolences can be made at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 6, 2020.