Ivan Douglas McClure
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ivan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Ivan McClure announces his passing after a lengthy illness at ReachView Village in Uxbridge, Ontario. Predeceased by parents Ruth (Mosier) and William McClure. Survived by his wife Arlene Smith-McClure, sons Robert (Stephanie) and Jason (Sheri), stepson Josh (Melanie) and stepdaughter Shannon (Marcus). Ivan will be remembered by his brothers Wayne, Terry (Judi) and Kevin and sisters Gayle (Gerry) and Susan (Dave) and all his many sister and brother in-laws, nieces and nephews and his nine grandchildren Brody, Addison, Lincoln, Jean Paul, Austin, Carter, Owen, Hudson and Ava. Our family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the entire staff at ReachView Village. These caring individuals went above and beyond to watch over Ivan in the last six years of his life. God has now called you home and given you rest. What wonderful memories you have left behind for us to cherish. A private family service will take place at Queensville Cemetery at a later date. Those who so desire, may make memorial donations in memory of Ivan to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario (20 Eglinton Avenue W., 16th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M4R 1K8). Donations and online condolences can be made at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeland Funeral and Cremation Centre
19 Moose Road
Lindsay, ON K9V 0A2
705-324-1988
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved