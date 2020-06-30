Ivan Manko

Manko, Ivan Passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, in his 98th year. Predeceased by his beloved wife Tina and his son Roman. Loving father of Gregory (Tracy). Cherished Deda of Matthew (Raquel) and Jeremy (Amanda) and Great-Deda of Thomas and Alyssa. Ivan will be fondly remembered by all his family and friends in Canada and Ukraine. He was a long-time dedicated member of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church. He retired from General Motors after 34 years of service. Those who knew Ivan, will remember him for his love of his family, fishing and gardening. Visitation was held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. with Panachyda at 7 p.m. at the Armstrong Funeral Home (124 King St. E., Oshawa). A Funeral Service took place on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Interment St. Wolodymyr & St. Olha Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Online condolences www.armstrongfh.ca Vichnaya Pamyat
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 30, 2020.