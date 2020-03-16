|
Ivan Sablji? passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa in his 96th year. Ivan was the beloved husband of Doris, cherished father of Josephine (Tony), Matthew, Mary (John), Caroline (Bob), Patricia (Jim), Doris and predeceased by John (Mary). He was also the dear grandfather of Anthony, Michelle, Nicolas, Jessica, Christina, Emilie, Jordan, Maria, Joey, Joanna, Danielle, Sean, Jacqueline, Lizzy , Nikki and Thomas, and treasured great-grandfather of Patrick, Gregory, Peter, Logan, Elizabeth, Lucy, Anna and Lauren. Born in Belec, Croatia, Ivan emigrated to Canada in 1948 where he met the love of life, Doris Irene Foster in Belleville, Ontario. After a brief career as a shoemaker in Batawa, he relocated to Oshawa, working at General Motors for 35 years. With Doris, he raised their large family in the house that he built himself. Ivan and Doris have been faithful parishioners of Holy Cross Parish for more than 60 years. A man of simple tastes and deep values, Ivan will be remembered by all who were privileged enough to know him as a man who loved deeply with an unflagging dedication to his family. Ivan had a great sense of humour, and loved to regale his family and friends with stories from the old country. A Mass of Christian Burial was held for him at Holy Cross Parish on Saturday March 7. His family wishes to extend thanks to the nurses of 5G at Lakeridge Health Oshawa for their kindness towards Ivan in his final days and to all of our family and friends for their tremendous support over the last week.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 16, 2020