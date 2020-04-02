Home

Peacefully after a long and valiant battle with cancer on March 24, 2020 at Hospice Peterborough at the age of 81. Loving wife of the late Vladimir "Larry". Beloved mummy of Laura Carey, Dennis (Kim), Renata (Joe) Seibert-Sullivan and stepmom of Len Brant. Devoted G-ma to Savannah Gibson-Seibert and Kendal Neuman. Cherished sister to Dunja Satinová, Eva Ipothova (Slovakia) and Ivan (Alberta). Ivana was a mother bear who cherished and loved her family and friends. She was known for her sense of humour, sass and for keeping it real. She was an amazing cook and loved gardening, knitting and spending time with people she loved. She had a long working career at Ajax Chrysler. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Tributes and photos can be posted at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 2, 2020
