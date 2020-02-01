|
In Loving Memory of Ivana (Rotundi) Warr 70 years old A devoted wife, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. To the love of my life. I miss you every minute of every day. You were the rock of the family. We all miss you & love you. We hope that with everything we do, we have your approval and we all know that you are the brightest angel in heaven. Love, Your husband Al, Your sons Marc & Carlo, Your granddaughters Jada & Brianna, Your great granddaughter Mya, And your siblings Claudio (Mary), Sandra (Dewy) and Laura (Rick) January 8, 1950 - February 14, 2019
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 1, 2020