Passed away suddenly at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on November 19th, 2020 at the age of 77 years. Beloved husband of Olga. Loving father of Carol Ann (Dave) Pittman and predeceased by Sherry & Jamie. Adored grandpa of Jessica, Katie, Julia & Victor and great grandpa of Jamie. Dear brother of Matt, Ted, Maria and the late John. He will be lovingly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Visitation was held at NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division St. Bowmanville on Monday November 23rd from 10 - 11 am, Funeral Service followed in the Chapel at 11 am. Memorial donations may be made to Bowmanville Hospital Foundation or The Alzheimer Society. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com

Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home
53 Division St.
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z8
(905) 623-5668
