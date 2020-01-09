|
Peacefully, at Country Estates Retirement Home in Lindsay, on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at age 91. Jack Brain of Prince Albert, beloved husband of the late Elva (nee Bond). Loved father of Bill Brain and his wife Peggy of Newcastle, Steve Brain and his wife Sue of Prince Albert, Chris Brain and his wife Bonnie of Lindsay, Brian Brain and his wife Margot of Port Perry, Donna Jean and her husband Bob Branton of Oshawa and Mary-Ellen and her husband Nathan Martin of Oshawa. Loving grandfather of Jason, Krista (Marc O'Brien), Derek (Danielle), Adam (Genevieve), Paul (Laura), Christy Lynn (Kevin), Kim, Michael, Jeremy (Cassie), Devin (Heather), Brandon and Jessica and great grandfather of 10. He will be missed by his large extended family and friends. The family of Jack Brain will receive friends at the Wagg Funeral Home, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171) on Friday, January 3rd from 7 - 9 p.m and on Saturday, January 4th from 10 -11 a.m. A Service to celebrate his life will be held in the Chapel on Saturday, January 4th at 11 a.m. Private interment Pine Grove Cemetery, Prince Albert. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Port Perry Hospital Foundation. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com