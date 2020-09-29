1/1
Jack Douglas "Doug" Buller
(Retired Supervisor from GM Truck Plant) It is with sadness in our hearts that our family announces the passing of Doug Buller, suddenly, after a short illness, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 peacefully at his home in Port Perry, at age 85 with his wife of 60 years by his side. Doug Buller, beloved husband of Mae (nee Malott). Loved father of Ellen and her husband Gord Spence of Port Perry, Richard and his wife Claudette of Orono, Wayne and his wife Terri of Kingston, and Jason and his wife Tanya of Whitby. Loving grandfather of Nicholas, Christopher, Kaleigh, Carley, Aimee, Taylor, Sydney, Tyler, Aaron, Scarlett, and five great grandchildren. Dear brother of Jill and her husband Glen Meredith of Thamesville. Private arrangements have been entrusted to the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171). Interment Trinity Anglican Church Cemetery, Kent County, ON. A celebration of his life will take place locally at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com


Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
