|
|
On Friday March 6, 2020, Jack passed away tragically at the age of 83. Since 1961 Jack owned and operated a thriving dairy farm outside of Port Perry. After almost 40 years of farming he retired but continued to work the land for corn and other crops. After his retirement, Jack taught himself the art of woodworking and held an annual wood show where he displayed many of his stunning pieces. Jack's annual wood show brought him much enjoyment as did spending time with his five grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy (nee Lake), daughters; Jackie (Rob) and Karen (Jason), and grandchildren; Jeremy, Amie, Emma, Ava and Isaac. A celebration of Jack's life will be held at the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, Port Perry (905-985-7331) on Sunday March 15, 2020 from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m If desired, Memorial Donations can be made to the Port Perry Hospital Foundation. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 10, 2020