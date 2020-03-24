|
Jacob Pot passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Oshawa after a brave fight with cancer on Sunday March 15, 2020 with his family by his side. Beloved husband and best friend of Maryke Pot of 48 years. Dearest father of Lisa Roberts and Darren Pot (Jennifer Chee Hing). Loving grandfather of Naomi Pot, Marissa Pot, Mikah Roberts, Isaac Roberts, and Simon Roberts. Son of the late Willem Pot and Baligje Pot, and brother to the late Daphne Pot. Brother to his siblings Neil Pot (Ethel Pot), Bill Pot, and Helena VanderWal (Richard VanderWal). Son-In-Law of the late Bastiaan Mudde and Aletta Mudde. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Jacob loved his time spent with his family and friends. His family looks forward to a celebration of life service with his family and friends at a date to be determined. Jacob's family would like to thank his Oncologist, Dr. G. Chandhoke for his tireless professional efforts, his connection with Jacob, and the many laughs and positive moments Jacob and his family shared with him during Jacob's fight with cancer. His family would also like to thank Dr. M. Wang and the Palliative Care Unit for their continuous care and empathy during his final days. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Zion Church Food Bank in Oshawa or SickKids Hospital. Psalm 91:2 - God you're my refuge . I trust in you and I am safe!
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 24, 2020