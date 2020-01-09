Home

Jacques "Jack, AJ" McKinlay

In Loving Memory. Passed peacefully at the Hilltop Manor January 2nd with his loving daughter by his side. jack's long battle with Alzheimer's has come to an end, he is now in a better place, with a line in the water. jack is the beloved son of late Laura and Stewart McKinlay. Devoted father to Sherry-Lynn, granddaughters Clarice and Jessica, dear sister Shirley and her husband Dan Smith, brother Philip McKinlay, nephews - Danny, Lyle, Tim, Shawn, Philip, niece Andrea and their families. Son Michael. Donations can be made in memory of Jack to the Alzheimer Association
